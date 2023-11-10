Must Read! Katha Ankahee’s Viaan aka Adnan Khan rubbishes rumors of the show going off-air, “Don’t understand where this news…”

Now, there have been rumors that Katha Ankahee will be going off-air and will be replaced by Sony TV’s new show Dabangii. Adnan has now rubbished these rumors
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 13:20
MUMBAI: TV actor Adnan Khan, is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', which is an adaptation of a Turkish drama. The show also stars Aditi Sharma in the lead. The 34 year old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.

Now, there have been rumors that Katha Ankahee will be going off-air and will be replaced by Sony TV’s new show Dabangii. Adnan has now rubbished these rumors and said, “I do not understand where does this news come from? This has been going around for over a year now. Have been listening to this for a year. Honestly, I do not know of anything as such. We have not been informed. Abhi toh show ne leap liya hai. How can this happen?”

In the current track, Maya will instigate Viaan and Katha’s separation. Maya will create a new storm in Viaan and Teji’s life.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-Indiaforums

