MUST READ! Is Katha becoming Viaan’s Guiding Light in Katha Ankahee? Here’s WHY we Think so

The netizens have always appraised Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and now something else has got them hopeful. A fan-made edit has come to light and the netizens took over twitter, proclaiming their hope for Viaan, Katha and Aarav to be a family soon.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 17:56
Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering stories and news to our readers and keep them updated and entertained with the happenings around Tinsel Town. Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique plot and fans love the show. The show stars Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in lead roles.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Lovely! Viaan and Katha bond over Viaan’s past, Katha gives a solution

The show has become quite popular in the little time it went on-air. Katha Ankahee is now focusing on Viaan’s feelings for Katha and the redemption arc of Viaan. Katha too has started seeing him in a different light.

Both the stars are giving their best to the show and their performances are very raw and organic, something that is being appreciated by the fans.

The current track follows Viaan’s feelings for Katha and his bond with Aarav. Aarav and his friend Viaan have become very close where both confide in each other and Aarav now wants him to meet Katha.

The netizens have always praised Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and they see how Katha always guides Viaan with her wisdom that eventually becomes the reason he respects Katha more everyday.

Recently, Katha will be seen asking Viaan to focus on the future and not try to escape his past hurt and pain. The only way to get through pain is to face it. We know Viaan’s father is a sore subject and still disturbs Viaan.

The netizens have loved Katha’s guidance to Viaan and how he agreed to follow her suggestion and do just that. Seeing Viaan taking charge over Katha’s advice and the netizens’ reactions, makes us think that Katha could be Viaan’s guiding light.

Check out their reactions: -

Some of the comments outrightly state that Katha is his guiding light. Forgiveness is not easy but is a step towards letting go of hurt. What will be Viaan’s final stance?

What are your views on the scene?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Katha Anakhee: This new entry will change Viaan and Katha’s relationship

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar.

