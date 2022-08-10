Must Read! From Katha’s love CONFESSION to Viaan and Katha on Marine Drive; here is Netizens’ hopes for KaViaan’s future in Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Television world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting TV news and stories straight from the tv world to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around telly town.

Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique plot and fans love the show. The show stars Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in lead roles.

The show has become quite popular in the little time it went on-air. Katha Ankahee is now focusing on Viaan’s feelings for Katha and the redemption arc of Viaan. Katha too has started seeing him in a different light.

Both the stars are giving their best to the show and their performances are very raw and organic, something that is being appreciated by the fans.

Previously, Katha was seen asking Viaan to focus on the future and not try to escape his past hurt and pain. The only way to get through pain is to face it. We know Viaan’s father is a sore subject and still disturbs Viaan.

The netizens have always praised Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and they see how Katha always guides Viaan with her wisdom that eventually becomes the reason he respects Katha more everyday.

The netizens have loved how the show takes up taboo topics and talks about it. for example, when Katha communicates with her son and explains to her the nature of society and encourages him in life. Even though Viaan had wronged Katha, she is learning to keep an open mind when perceiving his character.

Now recently, the netizens talked about the simplicity of conversations between the characters, without showing any grand gestures and the increasing chemistry of Viaan and Katha.

The fans have time and time again expressed how much they adore the simple conversations between Viaan and Katha, that are not based on grand gestures.

Now, netizens want to see the future of Katha and Viaan and want them to get together. They wish for Katha to understand her feelings for Viaan and confess her love for him. Also, they wish for a recreation of the scene from Wake Up Sid.

What are your hopes For Katha and Viaan’s future?

Do let us know in the comments below!

