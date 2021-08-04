MUST READ! Kaveri Priyam opens up about her shooting experience with Shaalien Malhotra in SAB TV's upcoming show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, reveals how she built a rapport with him

MUMBAI: SAB TV is all set to roll out a new show Ziddi Dil Maane Na soon.

The show will see the fresh pairing of Shaalien Malhotra and Kaveri Priyam.

The first promo of the show is already out and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to hit the small screens soon.

Kaveri and Shaleen have kickstarted the shooting of the show and they are having a gala time together.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kaveri got candid about her shooting experience so far with Shaleen.

The actress said, ''The experience has been very nice till date since Shaalien is an experienced actor. It was fun working with him. I am looking forward to doing all sorts of scenes with him.''

Further, when asked how she managed to create a bond with Shaalien off-screen, she said, ''We had shot our promo in Nasik. Shaalien and I were travelling together on our way. We got a lot of time to interact and know each other very well. We had every sort of discussion about acting and more much. Both of us discussed our own approach towards our characters. Rapport is built over a period of time.''

She continued, ''We have a lot of fun on the set when we are not shooting. We are constantly talking about our work during this time.''

Well, it seems Kaveri and Shaleen have got along really well.

We are sure that their off-screen bond will beautifully reflect on-screen.

