Must read! Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's Mishkat Verma labels it as his best show, Reflecting on his strong bond with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: The show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, starring Mishkat Verma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is the talk of the town. The captivating plot of the show has captured everyone's interest. The public has developed a particular affection for Kavya and Adhiraj. People have adored the pair and their smoldering chemistry. The show has quickly gained popularity and is now a favorite among many. Mishkat and Sumbul have also received recognition for their roles in the program.

Regarding his part in the program, Mishkat has already spoken out. It will be impossible to locate woke guys like Adhiraj, according to Mishkat, in an interview with a popular news portal. For Kavya to begin her Indian Civil Service career, Adhiraj gave up his aspiration of becoming an IAS officer.

Adhiraj is proud of his lady love's accomplishments and will fight against his family to defend her. Because he has a lot of love for this character, he also referred to this program as his best-to-date. Although he is portraying the part of Adhiraj, he claims that anyone might have done so.

Mishkat gave the makers of the show credit for creating a character such as Adhiraj. He continued by praising Sumbul Touqeer Khan, his costar. He described her as being kind and caring. Mishkat claimed that he loves every second of filming with her and that being around her is pleasant.

Television shows that Mishkat has appeared in include Divya Drishti, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, and Anandibaa Aur Emily. After starring in Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has become the buzz of the town thanks to her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan. Many people believed that they were actually dating, but their friendship has since soured.

They are no longer in communication with each other and have been split up. Additionally, Sumbul appeared in the movie Article 15 and participated in the contentious Bigg Boss 16 reality show.

