Must read! Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's Mishkat Verma labels it as his best show, Reflecting on his strong bond with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan

People have adored the pair and their smoldering chemistry. The show has quickly gained popularity and is now a favorite among many. Mishkat and Sumbul have also received recognition for their roles in the program.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 07:45
Mishkat

MUMBAI: The show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, starring Mishkat Verma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is the talk of the town. The captivating plot of the show has captured everyone's interest. The public has developed a particular affection for Kavya and Adhiraj. People have adored the pair and their smoldering chemistry. The show has quickly gained popularity and is now a favorite among many. Mishkat and Sumbul have also received recognition for their roles in the program.

Also read: Exclusive! Mishkat Varma on his experience working with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, "We got along from day one itself"

Regarding his part in the program, Mishkat has already spoken out. It will be impossible to locate woke guys like Adhiraj, according to Mishkat, in an interview with a popular news portal. For Kavya to begin her Indian Civil Service career, Adhiraj gave up his aspiration of becoming an IAS officer.

Adhiraj is proud of his lady love's accomplishments and will fight against his family to defend her. Because he has a lot of love for this character, he also referred to this program as his best-to-date. Although he is portraying the part of Adhiraj, he claims that anyone might have done so.

Mishkat gave the makers of the show credit for creating a character such as Adhiraj. He continued by praising Sumbul Touqeer Khan, his costar. He described her as being kind and caring. Mishkat claimed that he loves every second of filming with her and that being around her is pleasant.

Television shows that Mishkat has appeared in include Divya Drishti, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, and Anandibaa Aur Emily. After starring in Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has become the buzz of the town thanks to her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan. Many people believed that they were actually dating, but their friendship has since soured.

They are no longer in communication with each other and have been split up. Additionally, Sumbul appeared in the movie Article 15 and participated in the contentious Bigg Boss 16 reality show.

Also read: Exclusive! Mishkat Varma on his opinion about getting an OTT project, “If I get a really good show on the OTT platform I would do it but not at the cost of leaving a TV show”

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit- Bolllywoodlife

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Mishkat Varma Kavya Kavya ek jazba ek junoon Sony TV Serials Hindi serials sumbul fans Arylie Television Article 15 Bigg Boss 16 Divya Drishti Ichhapyaari Naagin Yeh Hai Aashiqui Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Anandibaa aur Emily TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Really! Dil Dhadakne Do: Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar Wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's acclaimed film, Dil Dhadakne Do, underwent a casting journey that saw changes before landing on...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj Overjoyed as Anupama Acknowledges Shruti for Him
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Anupama breaking the awkward silence surrounding Anuj and Shruti...
Spoiler Alert! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: High Drama Unfolds at Amruta's Wedding
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness the culmination of tension and deceit as Aaji and the Chitnis...
Did You Know! HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja Reveals Rejecting 75 Films in Two Years; Here's Why
MUMBAI: Teja Sajja, currently riding the success wave of the superhero film HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma,...
Spoiler Alert! Aankh Micholi: Shocking Revelation Links Kesar Baa to Rukhmini's Mother's Death
MUMBAI : In an upcoming episode packed with suspense and drama, viewers will be stunned by a revelation that shakes the...
What! 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra discloses THIS was the original director for Vikrant Massey starrer
MUMBAI: Due to his outstanding performance in 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has been the buzz of the town. People have...
Recent Stories
Ranveer
Really! Dil Dhadakne Do: Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar Wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Diksha
Exclusive! actress Diksha Thakur roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus
Sarika
Exclusive! Actress Sarika Nawathe roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
Shiwani
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya actress Shiwani Chakraborty roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
Shahid
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Shahid Kapoor to return as the judge on the show; read to know more
Vaibhav
Dream Come True: Indian Idol 14 contestant Vaibhav Gupta meets his Idol Sukhwinder Singh
Kriti Sanon
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kriti Sanon applauds Manisha Rani saying, “I think that you're not just a dancer; you're a very good actor too”.