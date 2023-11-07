Must Read! Kehekshan Naaz finally breaks silence on the Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz fight SAYS "It was the toughest time for me, it took me eight years to get over it"

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz are two very prominent names in the television industry and today they have a huge fan following.

These days Falaq Naaz is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where she is being liked by the audience and is seen as a strong contestant of the show.

Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz’s mother Kehekshan Naaz in a recent interview spoke about the problems between the sisters.

Kehekshan said that “Every child has a different personality, Shafaq has always been very introvert and after we came down, she got work and success and small things affected her as she was very young and she thought that she was stopped from doing things. She wanted to make an independent decision as she felt that I was stopping her. It's a difficult question to answer as it took me eight years to come out of it, I need to give clarification as a lot has been said, to be honest, at times the parents can be wrong, and the children too”

She further said “Relationships never break, everyone makes a mistake, and I have realized that if my child had gone out of the house because I told her something that offended her and she left the house it means something is wrong with me. At that time I didn’t accept it, but then later on when she left the house I did realize where I went wrong and then I understood that everyone is different and I can’t compare her to Shafaq, or Sheezan as she is Shafaq and she has a personality. She is a good person and I should accept her that way”

“There was a misunderstanding that took place as the child thinks, at one point that they are right, and as parents, we think we are right and I realized where I went wrong. I don’t know what came in the news and from where it came, because nothing happened between us that we were ashamed of as whatever she did it was because of her age and I knew even I was wrong as a parent, as they don’t build this journey by themselves. We always blame the child but we don’t see our mistakes. Now it is good and everything is fine. There was a time I needed my kids and that time we all met she came and cried. I told her ‘lets leave everything behind and we shall start a new life”

Well, it's good to see the family has come together and is well between everyone and they stood strong during the bad phase of Sheezan Khan.

