Must Read! Kehekshan Naaz reveals how the family dealt with the pain during the tough time of Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan has come out of the toughest phase of his life especially the time when he was locked in jail and now his mother Kehekshan Naaz in a recent interview spoke about how the family stood together in these tough times.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 11:30
Kehekshan Naaz

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan rose to fame with his performance in the serial 'Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul where he played the role of Alibaba.

The audience loved him and he built a huge fan base for him who stood by him during the good and bad times of his life.

A few months back Sheezan had gone through the toughest phase of his life, where he was booked for abetment of suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case and he was arrested and was in Jail for almost two months until he was granted bail.

During this time, the family was going through a lot as judgements were passed and accusations were thrown in but the family stood together and were strong and showed the positive side.

Sheezan’s mother Kehekshan Naaz in a recent interview spoke about how the family dealt with this tough phase.

She said “It was a very tough time for me and the family but we stood strong.  What people thought or judged us for never mattered or else we wouldn’t be strong. It was difficult to handle my youngest son since he is a special child, and he kept asking us where is Sheezan and we used to just tell him that he will come soon”

Kehekshan further said “The entire family came together and stood like a rock solid pillar, and even when Sheezan was out he was afraid and scared after what all had happened. But we weren’t scared as we knew that we were right and didn’t lie and then as they say “Truth” always wins and we knew our hearts were clean”

Well, there is no doubt that the “Naaz” family has come out even stronger and has left the bad phase behind.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

