Must Read! THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame opens up on Sourabh Raaj Jain’s elimination

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is ruling our hearts and minds thanks to its daredevil contestants performing some jaw-dropping stunts. Some of the gems this show has given us are actresses Divyanka Tripathi and Sana Makbul.

While Divyanka has been tagged as the ‘magar rani,’ Sana is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with by breaking records while completing stunts.

During an exclusive conversation, Ms Makbul got candid about her KKK 11 journey – at least how much we have seen till now. She also exclusively told us how she felt about Sourabh Raaj Jain’s unfair elimination, Arjun Bijlani’s justification for putting him up to the stunt and what she would have done in such a situation.

Breaking her silence on Sourabh Raaj Jain’s eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (following Arjun Bijlani substituting him in the last elimination), Sana Makbul said, “I felt really bad because Sourabh was a good performer.” Continuing further, she said, “You know anyone would feel bad. If you see the first week, the second week, he performed so well. Na who danger zone mai the, naa unko fear funda kabhi mila. From day one he had performed well. And all of a sudden put in a spot, where you know the stunt which happened….”.

Talking about Arjun deciding to save himself from elimination and nominating Sourabh Raj Jain instead, Sana Makbul said, “See, Arjun is a very dear friend. When I asked Arjun why he took his name, he was like ‘I thought yaar he’s strong, he will come back, I had that guarantee'. And trust me, everybody thought that he will come back.”.

She added, “But the universe played its role as such that he was… his elimination was so shocking for everybody. Sab roye hai. I know how much I have cried.”.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant added, “I’ve not cried for anybody’s elimination, but when Sourabh was leaving, I was feeling so bad, I was like, ‘No, this is unfair.’ But if you see it from a game’s perspective, Arjun had an advantage. He had to give somebody’s name. And that was his mindset, that was his understanding.”.

She concluded it by saying, “If he had a valid reason, then I think who are we to (judge).".

Giving us a scenario of how she would have handled this situation if she has won the K Medal and used it, Sana Makbul said, “If tomorrow you tell me that Sana you have that position, you have that power in hand and you have to put somebody out there - I would always do my strong competition.”.

She added, “If Arjun Bijlani felt like Sourabh Raaj Jain was a strong competition, so he thought he would come back - he never thought that this one will go, anything like that (would happen) because he’s been consistently performing so well and all of a sudden like… his elimination was shocking, shocking for us.”.

Given that reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi tend to bring back eliminated contestants as wild card entrants, we asked Sana if Sourabh Raaj Jain makes a comeback to the show. She replied to us, “(For) that you will have to watch the show.”.

