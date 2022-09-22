MUST READ! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sees major drop in TRP, Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in ratings, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH

Every week the TRP ratings change, this week Khatron Ke Khiladi sees a huge drop in TRP ratings while Anupamaa continues with the top position.

MUMBAI:The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings which give us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week's BARC report is out and it has taken us by surprise.

Anupamaa has yet again topped the TRP chart by gaining the number one position followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH in the top 5 list.

Bhagya Lakshmi, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Pandya Store have gained 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th spot respectively.

Check out the ratings below:

 

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 3.1

 

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.9

 

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.4

 

4. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.4

 

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.1

 

6. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV): 2.1

 

7. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 2.0

 

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV):  2.0

 

9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.9

 

10. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

 

11. Parineetii (Colors): 1.8

 

12. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar (Star Plus): 1.7

 

13. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.7


14. Indian Idol (Sony TV): 1.7

 

15. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.7

 

16. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Colors): 1.6

 

17. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.5

 

18. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV): 1.4

 

19. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV): 1.3

 

20.  Pandya Store(Star Plus): 1.2

 

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

 

Do let us know in the comments below.

 

