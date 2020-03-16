Must Read! Krushna Abhishek speaks about the time he faced financial issues; says “I sold my flat in Juhu and shifted with dad to DN Nagar; my struggle began from there and Govinda uncle used to give me Rs 2000 for my daily use”

Krushna Abhishek is a very popular and loved name in the world of entertainment and in a recent interview Krushna spoke about his struggles and how his uncle Govinda helped him.

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Though in the initial days he was known as Govinda’s nephew today he has made his own name and identity and has created a huge name in the world of entertainment.

These days the actor is grabbing the headlines as he won’t be part of The Kapil Sharma Show owing to creative differences.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor spoke about his financial crisis and the difficulties he faced.

He said, “I was living in Juhu and had to sell the flat and shifted to DN agar where I lived with my father and I remember Govinda mama used to give me Rs. 2000 for my daily expenditure.”

He further added Govinda really helped him during his downfall and the best thing was his wife Sunita also didn’t object to it and gave him so much love and affection. “There is a problem now but soon things will be fine and I am hopeful that we would patch up soon,” he said.

Well, there is no doubt that Krushna is a big name in the world of entertainment and the fans are going to miss him on The Kapil Sharma Show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video