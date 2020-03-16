Must Read! Kruttika Desai thanks police for catching the two conmen who harassed her; details inside

MUMBAI: Kruttika Desai is one of the most popular actresses. With her talent and hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz. She is currently a part of the television show Pandya Store.

The actress is relieved that those two conmen who harassed her have been caught. A few days back Times of India had reported about the actress being harassed by a few men on June 9, when she was heading home from the sets of Pandya Store. The incident took place at 6 pm, when she was heading back home from Filmcity to Gokuldham (in Goregaon). The actress managed to take a video and she shared it on her Instagram after which she went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

ALSO READ: Explosive News! Kruttika Desai harassed by con men on her way home

Now, according to a report in the daily, two men have been caught and Kruttika was called to identify them. Sharing details, she told the daily, "When I went to the police station last time to report this, they took the details from me and said they would work on it. Yesterday, I got a call from Dindoshi police that they had caught the two men and wanted me to visit the police station. But as I was shooting, I couldn't go immediately. So PSI Anmol Kamble was sent on the sets to file the FIR and I signed it. After that, in the evening, I went to the station to identify both the conmen. I am glad that they are caught."

Further, the actress added, "After I identified them, the two started apologising and said they won't trouble me again. But I told them that it is not just me, they shouldn't have troubled anyone. I feel relieved that they have been caught. Also, I think now people will be more alert and stay safe."

Kruttika is thankful to the police and said that she is glad that the police did their job well.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! There is so much more work coming for the actors now: Pandya Store's Kruttika Desai Khan on content in Television, her hobbies and more

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA