Must read! Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia and family were COVID positive; wife Kanchi Kaul says they are fine now and have tested negative as they celebrate Christmas

MUMBAI : The last two years have been very difficult for the entire world as we are battling the COVID virus and life hasn’t normalized yet.

The entertainment industry faced huge losses. A while ago, serials resumed shooting and theatres reopened.

But seems like the virus is hitting back at the world and a lot of people are COVID positive again.

The cases are increasing in the country, and many different cities are bringing in tough and regulations to curb the rise of the cases.

The entertainment industry has been affected once again as actors have been contracting the virus.

Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Nora, Prem Chopra, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, and Nakuul Mehta are a few of the names who tested COVID positive.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi and his family were COVID positive a few weeks back.

( ALSO READ : INTERESTING: I’m blown away by Shabir Ahluwalia’s positivity and the way he treats people, says Bhagyalakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti )

Shabir’s wife Kanchi Kaul took on to social media and updated about her health to fans and well-wishers.

Kanchi shared pictures of their Christmas celebration post testing negative, and she captioned the post saying “When even #santa had to wait till we tested NEGATIVE. The holiday season is a time for good surprises !! unfortunately, ours came wrapped in a spike protein #covid_19. Fortunately, when your kids are young enough, dates can be moved according to your convenience so today was our #christmas !!!!!!!"

In the video, one can see how beautifully Kanchi has decorated the house for Christmas. Many gifts are lined up and the kids seem to be super excited to celebrate the festival and open their gifts. The Christmas tree looks beautiful.

Well, we are happy to know that Shabir and his family have finally recovered and tested negative.

TellyChakkar requests its readers to stay safe and to take all precautions.

For more news and update from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



( ALSO READ : WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's popular pair Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha aka Abhi and Pragya's major TRANSFORMATION over the years is superb )