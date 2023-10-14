Must read! Kundali Bhagya: Paras Kalnawat hints game-changing twist on the Horizon; Says ‘Toofan aane waala hai…..’

MUMBAI: The personable and well-liked actor Paras Kalnawat has a sizable following because to his standout performances. Known for his portrayal of Samar in Anupamaa, Paras left the program in the middle of production and went on to land Rajveer Luthra in the television serial Kundali Bhagya, joining the cast after a notable generational shift.

His social media presence, where he routinely posts candid photos of himself with co-stars like Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih, clearly demonstrates his friendship with them. The show's devoted followers are buzzing and anticipating what Paras just hinted at as a forthcoming twist.

Undoubtedly one of the most adored television programs in Indian homes is Kundali Bhagya, and actor Paras Kalnawat, who plays Rajveer Luthra in the show, has sparked excitement among fans by teasing an upcoming huge twist. On his Instagram, he posted an arresting photo of himself and co-star Anjum Fakih looking wounded.

Kalnawat added an intriguing caption to the picture that reads, “Paigaam bhijwa do, Toofan aane waala hai #AnjumFakih #ParasKalnawat #Srishti #Rajveer #SriVeer #KundaliBhagya #Firestorm (Send the message, a storm is coming.)”

The anticipation generated by this suggests that there is a storm developing in the storyline of the show. Fans' enthusiasm overflowed as Paras teased them with hints about the next twist, sparking a flurry of ecstatic comments on his post. One supporter wrote in anticipation, “Mausam bigadne waala hai (The weather is about to change),” while another fan wrote, “Oh man, fighting game on! Sher akela aata hai (The lion comes alone).”

Presently, Kundali Bhagya is enthralling spectators with its numerous turns and twists and winning a lot of love. The Luthra family starts making plans for Kavya's wedding in the most recent episode. Preeta also visits the Luthra house again, but she is unable to recall anyone from her background. Zee5 is where viewers may catch the show's captivating developments.

Paras entered the field of modeling professionally for the first time in 2016, making that year his debut. With his part in the television series Meri Durga, he entered the entertainment industry in 2017. With his performance in the television series Anupamaa, he attracted a sizable fan base.

