Must Read! 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revamped the definition of family, culture, traditions' Ekta Kapoor on the show re-running on screen

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world. Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, an epic show that aired in July 2000. The characters Tulsi and Mihir played by actors Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay had become a household names. It was one of the longest-running television shows with over more than 1700 episodes within eight years until the show went off-air.

Also read:'Lock Upp' team, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut reaches Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for the blessing

It's a surprise for fans as Ekta Kapoor has now announced the re-run of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Instagram. Sharing the promo in which young Smriti Irani aka Tulsi in the show welcoming the viewers into her house.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Ekta Kapoor to know her thoughts about the show rerun. She says, “Back then each generation could relate to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and that was something very immense for all of us. This show revamped the definition of family, culture, traditions and made Tulsi, Mihir, Virani’s household names. This year the show will clock 22 years and Star Plus plans to rerun the show for all its viewers and fans starting 16th February at 5 pm every Monday to Sunday. So guys, let’s relive this iconic journey once again and enjoy the show.”

Fans are super excited about the show and relive the journey once again. The show also starred Mandira Bedi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ketki Dave, Apara Mehta, Kamalika Guha, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy, Sumeet Sachdev, and many other prominent actors.

Also read: AMAZING: Ekta Kapoor shares a brand new promo of her upcoming show, Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com