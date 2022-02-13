MUST READ! 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi taught me to always keep learning' Jaya Bhattacharya gets CANDID on her journey from Kyunki to Thapki Pyaar Ki 2

MUMBAI: The second season of Thapki Pyaar Ki has also garnered immense love from the audience with Jigyasa Singh, Akash Ahuja and Jaya Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

We go in touch with the stalwart Jaya Bhattacharya, the actress took us on a nostalgic ride with her experiences, anecdotes and more, check out what she had to share:

You have been an animal lover, tell us about this journey?

I have been using my social media profile since Thapki Pyaar Ki actually to create awareness and sensitivity toward animals. I hardly ever post pictures or things about my own personal self. I mean, my social media pages would be filled with trying to support animals and people when required. Because I see it as my duty. As if you could say celebrity. If you say a celebrity. I mean, I'm much too down to Earth to even think of it like that. But I consider it my duty to spread and illuminate the world as much as I can because I carry the understanding of how important each organism's contribution is to us, humans. It is very important as well. I see both. I see animal love as well as cruelty around me. I think there should be to end this I always say if you don't then don't hate them that's the best thing that you can do don't love any problem you don't have to love them but why waste your energy on hating them.

I'm an energy healer I've been working with energies for the last four years now first on my own myself and then I also earn through energy healing and use that money for the animals, that is my commitment. I have seen the difference, I am much more at peace and calmer than earlier. You are so in sync with the universe and there is no worry at all.

What has been a game-changer from Kyunki for you?

Kyunki was the first daily soap and we all came in without any airs or pre-conceived notions about each other. Each one of us contributed to each other's characters. Kyunki was the second family that became onset. We knew everything about each other, we had no issues amongst each other we always listened to each other about appreciation or criticism. One very important thing, is different people come together to create one beautiful scene. We were never into the act of taking away each other's things, we used to take each other's suggestions so beautifully, it used to be so wonderful. I carried on that learning from that time, I believe there is always a place to learn and imbibe.

Would you want to have Kyunki's sequel?

I don't think I would be able to tell you that as it has been 2 decades since the show happened.

