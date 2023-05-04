Must Read! Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s uncle blessed with baby girl, actress’s mother says “Tunisha is back with us”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 13:57
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. 

Tunisha’s uncle has now announced that he is blessed with a baby girl. Talking about it he said, “Ghar se ek beti chali gayi thi and everyone was hoping ki beti hi aaye. Touch wood wohi hua.” He said that Tunisha was very excited for the baby’s arrival. Her mother was so happy to see the bbay girl and said, “Tunisha is back with us”

The late actress’ uncle said that he saw Tunisha’s mother smile the first time since her daughter’s demise. He said, “She was here with us for two days and went back to Chandigarh. She does video calls and asks for daily updates on Diva. No one can take Tunisha’s place or the pain that we feel because of her untimely demise but bohot samay ke baad ghar ka mahaul thoda positive hua hai”

 

 


Sheezan Khan, who was Tunisha’s co-star and alleged boyfriend was arrested after the actress passed away and was recently released on bail. After being released from Thane Central Jail, Sheezan was seen hugging his family. He said, “Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them.”

