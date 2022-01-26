Must Read! Lesser-known Facts! This popular Bollywood singer was Delnaaz Irani’s classmate

MUMBAI: Actress Delnaaz Irani, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, has resumed shooting for her show Kabhi Kabhi Itefaq Sey. The actress is happy to be back on the sets. She says, "With the show going on air, I have got some fantastic response. I am getting ample phone calls and messages saying that they are loving the show and my character. It's a feel-good show and the characters are loving.”

The show's title song has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Shaan and Delnaaz loves the track. She also has a special connect with Shaan. She says, “Shaan and I were classmates. We were in the same class in college. We were in Jai Hind. I got into acting and he took up professional singing. We both come together in this beautiful show to play our lovely parts, He the singer and me playing an integral character.”

Talking about the song, she says, "I have always been a huge fan of Rajesh Khanna, RD Burman and Kishor Da's songs. This is one of the finest combinations; it reminds me of my favourite tracks."

Kabhi Kabhi Itefaq Sey is a story revolving around a big, happy family. Delnaaz says her mom was asking her where such families exist in today's times. "I told my mom that is the beauty of this show. There is a nuclear family on one side and there is a large joint family on the other. The joint family people are very happy," she says.

She even relates to her character. She adds, "My niece and nephews call me fui and that is similar to Goli Bua. I am strict where I have to be, but for kids I am soft-hearted. If there is something difficult then kids can get their work done through me in real life and reel life."

