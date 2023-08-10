Must Read! Lucky Mehta talks about her bagging the role in Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki, “After I got to know my father was on a ventilator, I ran back…”

MUMBAI: Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'. The show is a daily soap revolving around women empowerment, and the show will premiere on DD National on 15th August. The show is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to support female literacy and baning female infanticide.

Lucky Mehta, who is playing the parallel lead in the show, which is currently airing on Doordarshan and Jio Cinemas spoke about how she bagged the role when she was going through a difficult time in her life. Lucky said, “This show came up while I was losing so much; yes, you heard it right. My father was in the ICU when I got a call for Jaanaki. I was not mentally ready to even give a test for the role but my father told me that whatever the situation, never cheat with your profession. I made the audition video from the ICU room without any makeup, and by evening, I was finalized. I came to Mumbai and met with Subhash Ghai, sir. He finalized me, and then I shot for 2-3 days. After I got to know that my father was on a ventilator, I ran back to Rajasthan.”

Talking about her character in Jaanaki, Lucky added, “My character's name is Madhu. She is Forster, mother of Jaanaki (lead actress), who raises a girl child with all her heart. Madhu is a strong and emotional woman with values. She loves her husband and respects father-in-law, and Jaanaki is like the world to her. I took this show because it's like real challenge for me. I got to play all age group in this character of Madhu. From newly married women to women with grey hair in Jaanaki.”

Sharing her experience of working with Shubhas Ghai, Lucky added, “Subhash Ghai sir has been like a mentor to me; he gave me the confidence to get back to work after I lost my papa. On the fifth day, I was shooting as I promised my father I would never cheat my profession, so I kept my promise. Production is like a family for me; they were always there for me.”

