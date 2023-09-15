MUST READ: From Maddam Sir to Kavya; Check out the top TV shows based on IPS Officers!

We might have seen many crime based episodic shows such as ‘C.I.D.’ and ‘Savdhaan India’ in the past but makers have brought in a different spin to this genre by adding a tang of comedy and sometimes, drama.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 11:28
Maddam Sir to Kavya

MUMBAI:  If there is one genre which has always been loved and remained evergreen, it is crime based shows. Good cops nabbing baddies and jailing them has been something which has provided the audience drama along with some mystery.

Today, we take you through some top shows which are based on government officers.

Diya Aur Baati Hum

Sandhya who is married has always dreamt of becoming an IPS officer. Despite opposition from her in-laws, her husband supports her and she fulfills her ambition. The serial starred Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid.

Also Read: Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​

Kavya– Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has recently launched and it follows the story of how Kavya and her fiancé Shubham want to pursue studies to become IAS officers. While Kavya is successful, Shubham fails and he eventually asks her to choose between him and her ambition. She later meets Adhiraj who supports her passion. The serial stars Sumbul Toqeer and Mishkat Varma in leading roles.

Maddam Sir

The serial was a comedy project around a complete female governed police station and together they solve crimes and nab thieves. The Lucknow based show starred Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik and Bhavika Sharma.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This popular show on Star Plus primarily revolves around a police officer Virat Chavan who gets married to Sai, who wants to become an IAS officer. The marriage was an honour being paid for the promise Virat made to her dying father. The show starred Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The serial has taken a leap and Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are seen in titular roles.

F.I.R

The show is a situational comedy wherein new cases come each day and Chandramukhi Chautala and her constables solve the victim’s problems. Kavita Kaushik, Gopi Bhalla and Kiku Sharda were seen in this show which was also one of the longest running Indian comedy dramas.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey to host 'Crimes Aaj Kal'; focus on crimes committed by youngsters

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!
 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 11:28

