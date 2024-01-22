Must Read: Malaika Arora Opens Up About Childhood Challenges in Rented Home on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Actress and judge Malaika Arora shares emotional memories of her childhood spent in a rented house, highlighting the difficulties and aspirations that shaped her journey.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 06:30
Malaika

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora, currently a judge on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' delves into her past on a recent episode, reminiscing about her childhood days in a rented house. Born in Thane, Maharashtra, Malaika moved to Chembur with her sister, actress Amrita Arora, and their mother, following their parents' separation.

The emotional moment unfolded during a performance by wrestler Sangeeta Phogat and her choreographer Bharat Ghare, who depicted the challenges faced by construction workers without homes of their own. Malaika was deeply moved by the poignant performance.

Recalling her own experiences, Malaika shared, "I remember we used to live in a rented house. We didn't have our own house. We often joke that we lived in a matchbox during our childhood. I remember how small the house was."

Expressing the difficulties they faced, she continued, "If we walked around, it seemed like someone might get hurt. It was very, very difficult. So obviously, the first thing I wanted to do when I could afford it, after saving up a bit of money, was to buy a house. And, I wanted to tell my mum about it."

Overwhelmed by Sangeeta's performance, Malaika commended her acting skills and suggested that if a film is ever made, Sangeeta should take on the role, praising her as a brilliant actress emerging during the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' journey.

