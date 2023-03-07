Must Read! Manisha Rani talks about her life without a mother, says “We missed having a mother with us, but I salute my father for the way he has brought me up, I don’t blame her as it was destiny”

Manisha Rani is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and before entering the house, in an interview, she spoke about living her life without a mother and how she admires her father for the way he brought them them.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 06:45
MUMBAI:Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She is one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad is loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

Before entering the show, Manisha in an interview spoke about her life without her mother, where she said “As a child, we used to miss having a mother. We couldn't just come back from school, throw our bags and ask mother for food. We used to see that kind of love between our cousins and their parents."

She further said “I salute my father as he did so much for us. He used to come from the office and take us to restaurants to eat since in the initial days, he didn’t know how to cook. Later, my sister and I, we learned to cook and so did our father. He too used to cook for us. I keep posting photos with my family so that the audience and family know that I am very close to them”. 

Manisha also revealed why she never spoke about her mom earlier. The influencer said “I was waiting for the right time to speak about his topic. I do have a mother. It’s just that she doesn’t stay with us. She stays with her mom and I don’t  blame her as that is our destiny. She did not like the life here and she is away, looking after my Nani. But, if she would have stayed with us, things could have been better." 

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha’s game is loved by the audience and they have given her a big thumbs up in the show.

