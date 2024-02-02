Must read! Mannara Chopra denies asking for a public apology from Munawar Faruqui, read on

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has ended and fans are not so happy about it. This season was quite entertaining and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show while Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured fourth and fifth place respectively. Mannara and Munawar's friendship was the talk of the town. They started as friends and we saw it was a beautiful friendship.

But later, things became dirty and we saw some ugly fights happening between them. By the end, they both spoke negative things about each other.

In one of the episodes in the end, we saw Munawar speaking to Ankita that he felt uncomfortable when Mannara had kissed him during the Diwali episode. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Mannara was asked about her reaction on the same. Mannara did not know about it and she was shocked when she was asked about it.

She first said, " Oh my god! It's a weird statement. There's no footage like this. I don't know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologize to me publicly." But now, a video has gone viral shared by Telly creates where Mannara is denying that she never asked for a public apology. She said that he has made a narrative about her and nothing like that has happened.

However, she said that she did not ask for a public apology from him.

Munawar was also asked about the claims he had made that he was uncomfortable with Mannara kissing him, he spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a line."

