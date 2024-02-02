Must read! Mannara Chopra denies asking for a public apology from Munawar Faruqui, read on

Bigg Boss 17 has ended and fans are not so happy about it. This season was quite entertaining and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show while Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 00:04
Mannara

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has ended and fans are not so happy about it. This season was quite entertaining and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show while Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the show. 

Also read -Shocking! Munawar Faruqui faced an unpleasant incident of getting public mobbed and falling after Bigg Boss 17 Victory

Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured fourth and fifth place respectively. Mannara and Munawar's friendship was the talk of the town. They started as friends and we saw it was a beautiful friendship. 

But later, things became dirty and we saw some ugly fights happening between them. By the end, they both spoke negative things about each other.

In one of the episodes in the end, we saw Munawar speaking to Ankita that he felt uncomfortable when Mannara had kissed him during the Diwali episode. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Mannara was asked about her reaction on the same. Mannara did not know about it and she was shocked when she was asked about it.

Also read - Aww! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shares a picture of someone special and it will melt your heart

She first said, " Oh my god! It's a weird statement. There's no footage like this. I don't know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologize to me publicly." But now, a video has gone viral shared by Telly creates where Mannara is denying that she never asked for a public apology. She said that he has made a narrative about her and nothing like that has happened.

However, she said that she did not ask for a public apology from him.

Munawar was also asked about the claims he had made that he was uncomfortable with Mannara kissing him, he spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a line."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

bigg boss 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Abhishek Kumar Mannara Chopra Ankita Lokhande Arun Mashettey Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 00:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Isha
Must read! Isha Malviya reacts on the FIR filed against a fan of Munawar Faruqui for using drone at Dongri
Krushna
Wow! Comedian Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh to tie the knot with her boyfriend in April
Shilpa
“Warrior, diplomat, and the most favored queen; there’s so much more to Kaikeyi than just being a negative character”, says Shrimad Ramayan actor Shilpa Saklani
Aashish
OH NO! Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu of Anupamaa shares an update on Nidhi Shah’s aka Kinjal’s health; reveals she is down with stomach infection and weak
Shoaib
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: OH NO! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals the toughest part of his upcoming dance performance
Mansi
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain has been roped in for the show “Pariinetii”