Must read! MasterChef India; Home Cooks strives to impress three-time Michelin star awardee Chef Marco with their adaptability, originality, and time management skills

A little culinary magic will be added to the already fierce conflict when three-time Michelin Star winner Chef Marco Pierre White graces the MasterChef India kitchen as a special guest judge. In addition to bringing his unmatched experience to the program, Chef Marco creates a novel challenge that puts the home cooks to the test like never before.
A little culinary magic will be added to the already fierce conflict when three-time Michelin Star winner Chef Marco Pierre White graces the MasterChef India kitchen as a special guest judge. In addition to bringing his unmatched experience to the program, Chef Marco creates a novel challenge that puts the home cooks to the test like never before.

Home cooks will have to prepare a dish in just 90 minutes using just 250 ml of water in the upcoming episode.  They will not have access to gas or power for the first fifteen minutes. For the next thirty minutes, they can only use electricity. After that, they can only use gas for another thirty minutes. Ultimately, all resources will become available in the final fifteen minutes. In order to negotiate the constraints and produce a meal that not only meets Chef Marco's standards but also pleases the judges, the candidates will need to demonstrate their adaptability, originality, and time management skills.

The episode will feature Nambie Jessica Marak's bold decision to voluntarily give up her safety power card, which serves as a ticket to competition security, in return for an opportunity to serve Chef Marco her dishe. In contrast, Prachi Agarkar faces an unexpected challenge that breaks a plate. Recognizing the risk associated with presenting a dish containing broken glass, the judges rule that her first dish is disqualified.

Regarding the contest, Chef Marco stated, "Nambie is brave and has a romantic approach towards her food. I have been kissed many times in my life but her broth kissed me beautifully. Food has always been an emotion for me and Prachi's Kharda paplet was definitely a rollercoaster of emotions."

