Must Read! Meet Katha Ankahee’s Adnan Khan’s family

MUMBAI : TV actor Adnan Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', talked about drawing inspiration from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan for his role in the show. The 34 year old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.

Adnan hails from Dubai, UAE and has an older brother named Imran Ali. HE also has his father Ali Abbas and mother Farida Khan in his family. He is close to his mother Farida.



Talking about his experience of working on the show Katha Ankahee, Adnan had previously said, “Being a romantic at heart, I love the feeling of being in love. Portraying it on screen can be challenging especially when your character doesn't recognise these emotions. It is believed that when you truly fall in love, you don't usually understand how and when it happened. And that's the case with Viaan right now, which is so heartwarming. He's struggling to find signs and signals that tell him what being in love means.”

