Must Read! Meet Katha Ankahee’s Adnan Khan’s family

The 34 year old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 16:35
Adnan Khan

MUMBAI : TV actor Adnan Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', talked about drawing inspiration from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan for his role in the show. The 34 year old actor is known for his TV shows such as 'Love By Chance', 'Twist Wala Love', 'Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Juzz Baat', and many more.

Also Read-Adnan Khan opens up on the challenges of essaying Viaan in 'Kathaa Ankahee'

Adnan hails from Dubai, UAE and has an older brother named Imran Ali. HE also has his father Ali Abbas and mother Farida Khan in his family. He is close to his mother Farida. Check out some of his posts here;


Talking about his experience of working on the show Katha Ankahee, Adnan had previously said, “Being a romantic at heart, I love the feeling of being in love. Portraying it on screen can be challenging especially when your character doesn't recognise these emotions. It is believed that when you truly fall in love, you don't usually understand how and when it happened. And that's the case with Viaan right now, which is so heartwarming. He's struggling to find signs and signals that tell him what being in love means.” 

Also Read-Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  


 

Aditi Sharma Adnan Khan Sheen Das Gireesh Sahdev Katha Vihaan Katha Ankahee Sony TV Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 16:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Maitree: Evil! Vasundhara instigates Nandini against Maitree and Aashish
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Allu Arjun had alredy shot for his cameo in Jawan
MUMBAI :  Upcoming movies Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in ghe leading role is the current talk of the town, the movie...
Must Read! Actors who quit Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
Exclusive! Arvind Babbal producing a new show for Shemaroo
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Maitree: Evil! Vasundhara instigates Nandini against Maitree and Aashish
MUMBAI:Zee TV is back with another serial called ‘Maitree’, whose cast seems exciting. The new serial is produced by...
Exclusive! “They will help Anupama to get back to her real self and be the strong Anupama that she always was”, Anupama’s Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar talks about his re-entry on the show, his bond, and upcoming twists!
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Recent Stories
cameo in Jawan
Wow! Allu Arjun had alredy shot for his cameo in Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ekta Kapoor
Must Read! Actors who quit Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin
ARVIND BABBAL
Exclusive! Arvind Babbal producing a new show for Shemaroo
Exclusive
Exclusive! “They will help Anupama to get back to her real self and be the strong Anupama that she always was”, Anupama’s Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar talks about his re-entry on the show, his bond, and upcoming twists!
hilarious
Funny! Gaurav Khanna reveals about his hilarious first meeting with Rupali Ganguly
Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani and Randeep Rai
Lovely! Check out the awesome bond between Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani and Randeep Rai
Udit Narayan
Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'