MUST READ! Meet Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi's husband

MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired opposite Krishna Kaul.

The viewers have loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time.

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha has appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural, and many more.

Well, not many are aware that Mugdha is married to one of her show's co-stars whom she met on the sets of Satrangi Sasural.

The actress fell in love with her co-star Ravish Desai on Satrangi Sasural's set.

The duo dated for quite some time and tied the knot in the year 2016.

Mugdha and Ravish make a lovely pair.

Just like Mugdha, Ravish is also a well-known actor in the television industry.

Ravish has also appeared in shows like Meri Bhabhi, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Satrangi Sasural, Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha to name a few.

The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven in the year 2019.

Mugdha and Ravish have given major couple goals as we keep seeing some cute PDA and lovey-dovey moments that they share on social media.

Take a look:

Ravish and Mugdha are truly made for each other and they make a very cute couple.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

