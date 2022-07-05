Must Read! Meet real life Aarav Ji of Simar Aka Radhika Muthukumar of Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2

‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ fame Radhika Muthukumar aka Simar has a very handsome hunk by her side. His name is Abhishek Iyer who is her real life Aarav Ji. So, here’s presenting to you some of their cute yet adorable glimpses.
MUMBAI: Radhika Muthukumar aka Simar or Choti Simar is one of the famous names in the telly town. Radhika is known for her character in Colors TV’s show – Sasural Simar Ka 2 which is made under the banner of Rashmi Sharma. She is shown as the wife of Aarav Oswal aka Avinash Mukherjee. The chemistry between Radhika as Simar and Avinash as Aarav is liked and adored by all, so that’s why they are called #SiRav by their fans. 

But did you know that Avinash is quite younger than her in real life? Though many people just know Radhika by her character name as Simar but very few know about her real-life Aarav ji, well that’s her hubby whose name is Abhishek Iyer. 

So, here’s in this piece, we bring to you some of the cute, adorable yet romantic moments of Simar with her real Aarav which may give you some relationship goals.

In reality, Radhika got married to Abhishek in March 2020, and she is currently mesmerizing everyone with her skills in Sasural Simar Ka 2. 

Aren’t they super duper cute? And what hashtag would you like to give to Radhika and Abhishek? Do let us know your views. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video