MUST READ: Meet the ‘SPECIAL SOMEONE’ in Erica Fernandes’ life, and it is NOT your BOYFRIEND!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved and sought after actresses in the television industry.

While many have speculated her to be in a relationship with her co-actors, it was a while ago that Erica was said to be in a relationship with a ‘mystery man’. It was on her Instagram that she can be seen receiving a flower gift from an unknown man. This mysterious person has now become a major topic of discussion amongst Erica’s fans as they speculated if she is in a secret relationship.

However, later it was known that the ‘special someone’ was a friend, named Rahul Sharma.

He is Erica’s hairstylist and the two have quite some pictures together!

Take a look:

Don’t they look cute!

Erica has quite some close friends in the industry and some of them include the cast of Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 in the likes of Shubhaavi Chosey, Pooja Banerjee and Sonyaa Samoor. She is one of the most successful actresses on television. The pretty diva has come a long way in her career, and with just two shows she has become an A-list star of the small screen.

She was last seen in the role of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

