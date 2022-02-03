Must Read! Meet the spouses of judges of Sony TV’s ‘Shark Tank India’

: Shark Tank India is a TV show having Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh as judges.

Anupam Mittal and Anchal Kumar

Shaadi.com's CEO Anupam Mittal's own Shaadi took place with model-actress Anchal Kumar, who has also appeared in a couple of Bollywood films and reality show 'Bigg Boss 4'. The couple is blessed with a baby daughter, Alyssa.

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain

Madhuri Jain Gover, the wife of BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, is herself an entrepreneur, and she currently serves as the Group Head - Controls at the fintech company. They have two children, a son Avy and a daughter Mannat.

Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh

Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh co-founded health, wellness, and fitness brand Mamaearth. Varun currently serves as Founder, Chief Dad, and Get Stuff Done Officer in the company. The duo has a son together, Agastya Alagh, and will soon be parents to their second child.

Peyush Bansal and Nidhi Mittal

Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal is married to Nidhi Mittal Bansal who serves as the Chairperson at the Lenskart Foundation. She has been a former media professional and founder of a content marketing agency, Boostnet. The couple is blessed with one son, whose details the couple likes to keep private.

Namita Thapar and Vikas Thapar

Vikas Thapar assists his wife Namita Thapar, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, as the President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Finance in the same company. The couple has two sons together whom they have named Jai and Vir.

Aman Gupta and Priya Dagar

Priya Dagar, the wife of boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, is the Senior Policy Advisor at the Embassy Of the Netherlands and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are proud parents to two daughters, Mia and Adaa.

Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee

Kaushik Mukherjee is the co-founder of the makeup and lifestyle brand SUGAR cosmetics, headed by his own wife-CEO Vineeta Singh. The couple is blessed with two sons, Vikrant and Ranveer.

