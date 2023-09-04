Must Read! Mini Mathur spills the beans on quitting Indian Idol, says “didn’t appreciate that reality had become constructed”

MUMBAI: Mini Mathur who started off her career as a VJ, has made her mark in the entertainment world. After her stellar performance in Mind the Malhotras, Mini will yet again venture into hosting with Discovery’s quiz show titled Discovery School Super League.

Now, many would also remember Mini for hosting 6 seasons of the reality show Indian Idol. Mini quit the show when she realized that the show was losing its charm and instead of focusing on the contestants, the producers started expecting constructive moments in it.

Talking about it recently in an entertainment podcast, Mini said, “I was truly invested in every single person. Even when the cameras stopped rolling, I didn’t drop my smile. They would come to my house for dinner, I would sit with them for hours…”

She further said, “I called it quits only when I realised that now, there is no longer real reality. I did six seasons. After that, it was just a question of making money, but by then, the husband had started making money… But I really didn’t appreciate that reality had become constructed.”

Mini further said that once she was asked to make it look like a contestant was surprised to see his relative on the show when in fact he already knew their relative would come and was already there.

Mini revealed how moments were constructed on the show saying, “Our producers would walk up to me and say, ‘Abhi woh Dharam ji aur Hema aa rahe hain, unka moment karna hai‘. I said, ‘Moment karte hain ke hota hai? Can you leave it to my experience to create something which will move them, maybe?’ This is not something I’m going to do, and of course, it wasn’t just Idol, I did a lot of stuff after that. And it all had the same chhaapa.”

This is not the first time a scripted and constructed reality of reality shows has been unveiled. Previously celebs like Amit Kumar and Sunidhi Chauhan too have said that they were asked to praise contestants even if they weren’t good.

