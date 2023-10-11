Must Read: Mohsin Khan’s TRANSFORMATION from a chocolate boy to a macho man will blow your mind!

MUMBAI : Mohsin Khan is one of the most good looking actors on television.

He has been a part of shows in the likes of Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and rose to immense fame with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai playing the role of Kartik Goenka.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Mohsin Khan not going to be part of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa?

Well, Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor who was paired opposite Shivangi Joshi in the show was loved by the viewers. Kartik and Naira's on-screen jodi is still remembered by the fans. Mohsin and Shivangi became overnight stars with this show. Post Yeh Rishta, Shivangi bagged several projects like Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Barsatien - Mausam Pyaar Ka. Meanwhile, Mohsin did a few music videos in these months.

He is currently seen in May I Come In Madam? 2.

Mohsin is seen in a very different light and has undergone a massive transformation from the time he started his journey in the industry to now. From being a chocolate boy hero to now looking all macho, Mohsin has made a place in the hearts of a zillion television lovers!

Take a look:

His loved ones call him Momo

He is too cute to handle!

White and black photography always looks modern according to Mohsin

Mohsin looks dapper as he poses in a vibrant background with cool sunglasses

Here’s a moment from Mohsin’s first photoshoot!

Mohsin completely nails the three piece outfit!

Mohsin shows us a different shade to his fashion sense!

Mohsin Khan’s happy glances…

Here’s his then and now!

(Also Read: ADVENTUROUS! Mohsin Khan goes for yet another adventure after flying a plane in Australia

Show your love for Mohsin in the comment section below!

