MUST READ! This is Mommy-to-be Dipika Kakar’s Diet in her 3rd Trimester, check out

Dipika has looked radiant throughout her pregnancy and the fans have followed the journey, ever since the couple announced the same on 22nd Jan, 2023. Apparently, Dad-to-be Shoaib is very caring of Dipika and surprises her often with dates and cute gifts.
Dipika Kakar

Also read: Whoa! Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to move into a 5BHK apartment soon

Dipika and Shoaib are one of the power couples of TV and need no introduction. She has been part of the TV industry for a long time and even has her own youtube channel where she connects with her fans through her vlogs.

While Dipika has been away from the small screen for a while, she is active on social media and keeps in touch with the audience. Fans shower their love on the pair and even more so now that she will soon be embracing motherhood.

Dipika has been sharing details on her pregnancy, workouts, health updates and revealed her diet plans too. Here is Dipika’s 3rd Trimester Diet.

The actress maintains her healthy diet by consuming homemade and healthy food. She shares that she starts her morning with paratha and chai. She realized before pregnancy that wheat wasn’t suiting her but she didn’t stop consuming it from a weight perspective. She gets chronic acidity by consumption of wheat. So during pregnancy she was advised jowar and nachni paratha.

Also read: Gorgeous! Gauahar Khan has managed to look MAJESTIC throughout her Pregnancy, check out some of her looks

Credits: Pinkvilla


 

 

About Author

