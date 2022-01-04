MUST READ! Most Stylish Real-life Spouses of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast! Check It Out!

MUMBAI: There is no denying that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows on Indian television. For the last 13 years, the sitcom has been running successfully on television. The fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah adore them all equally. You will never be disappointed watching TMKOC, produced by Asit Kumarr Modi. This show paved the way for many actors to become household names.

But Not many know the Real-life Spouses of these Stars, it is easy to believe that the couple you see on screen is the real couple because you have seen them on screen for so long.

Let's take a look at some of the Real-Life Partners of these Taarak Mehta Actors:

Shailesh Lodha- Swati Lodha:

Many know Shailesh as the titular Character but not everybody knows about Swati Lodha who is an author and Motivational speaker but she is also impeccably dressed in gorgeous Sarees with minimal makeup and naturally curly hair.

Dilip Joshi- Jaymala Joshi:

Dilip Joshi as Jetha lal is a massively Famous Actor but his wife Jaymala is a homemaker and Dilip’s biggest support. Jaymala has a simple style but she does glam up for functions.

Amit Bhatt- Kruti Bhatt:

Amit Bhatt who plays the iconic character of Champak Chacha is way younger than his original character. And his wife Kruti Bhatt who is a dietician by profession is also very pretty and styles herself in a very classy way.

Mandar Chandwakar-Snehal Chandwadkar :

Mandar plays the strict professor and society secretary and his wife Madhavi has an Aachar business. But the Real-life Mrs. Bhide which is Snehal Chandwadkar hails from Indore and her style consists of comfortable simple clothing.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal - Mayur Bansiwal:

Jennifer who used to play Mrs. Roshan Sodhi also became a household name with her portrayal. In Real life, Jennifer is married to Mayur Bansiwal who is also an actor by profession and was seen in M.S Dhoni and other projects. Mayur’s Style consists of a Colourful polo T-shirt and Rimless Specs.

Well, there are Actors from the show who are still Single. And there Are some who have been Married for Years now.

Fans Have anyway believed that their Onscreen partner is their real-life partner as well, but it's just that they are really good actors.

