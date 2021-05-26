Must read! MTV Girls on Top fame Saloni Chopra starred in this Madhuri Dixit film

MUMBAI: Saloni Chopra, who featured in MTV Girls On Top and Screwed, played a child artist in Bollywood films. The grown-up actress was stunned to see Madhuri Dixit

share a throwback picture with her from the film Prem Granth.

Madhuri is celebrating the completion of 25 years of Prem Granth and shared rare pictures with late Rishi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. Saloni reshared the picture on her instagram and narrated a funny incident from the set. She recalled how Madhuri Dixit's humour was excellent.

Saloni wrote, "Is your girl still the cutest or what?! When @madhuridixitnene uploaded this photo last night I fangirled so hard I almost forgot to edit it to go with my TL vibe Fun fact: I have a “nickname” (Tina) and a “first name” (Saloni) - of course, nobody at home calls me Saloni. Little me didn’t realise that I didn’t have to introduce myself with both names, so when I met people, I always said “Hi, my name is Tina and Saloni” And then every day on set, @madhuridixitnene would come up to me and go “Tina, what’s your name again?” confused I’d say “It’s Tina!”... and she’d ask “no no, the other one?” The next day, she’d come and say “Saloni, what’s your name?” - I would frustratedly say “it’s Saloni only!” and she’d laugh and say “No, the other one?”.... Evidently her sense of humour won my sense of logic. Do you have a nickname, cupcakes? ALSO... how is she THIS beautiful #madhuridixit #premganth #memories #throwback #throwbackwednesday #bollywood #india #nickname #childhoodmemories (sic)"

Have a look.

Credits: TOI