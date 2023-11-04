MUST-READ! Mughda Chaphekar talks about her Prachi and Kumkum Bhagya, saying, “ I kinda let go but Prachi never let goes”! Read More!

Mugdha Chapekar is one of the popular actors in the TV world, she has been getting showered with a lot of love and appreciation for her role as Prachi Kohli on the long-running show, Kumkum Bhagya.
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract as well as those who believe in fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens. 

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

In a recent conversation that was posted to the youtube channel of Balaji Telefilms, she reflected on her memorable shows and said, “ My journey has been fantastic, I think I was in school when I did my first show ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’ and I have done a lot of shows after that and Kumkum Bhagya is my 10th show, so it’s been a wonderful journey”.

She also spoke about the similarities between her character Prachi and herself, and said, “ I love Prachi a lot and this is a very important to me, and she is this very good girl who thinks about other people and her home, her family and whatever her mother has taught her, she has followed that in her life and she is righteous, she is kind, she’s wonderful”. She also said, “Many times I relate to Prachi and many times I don’t, I relate to the fact that she is so nice, that it inspires me as well, but Prachi’s other name is Chikchiki, she does a lot of chikchik, she doe not leave anything, that I don’t relate to, I kinda let go but Prachi never let goes”.

Mughda is currently seen playing the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya and the show has a lot of ups and down going on right now.

