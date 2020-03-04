Must read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Jasleen Matharu's controversial love life!

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu had entered the house of Bigg Boss 12 with bhajan singer Anup Jalota. She declared that she was in a relationship with him, leaving everyone shocked. Ever since she has managed to stay in the news for some reason or the other. The singer is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a potential bride for Paras Chhabra. Here's taking a look at her love life and the controversies she was embroiled in.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Jasleen had said that she was in a relationship with a famous celebrity for about a year. She had also added that her partner didn't know about it. In one of her conversations with singer Anup Jalota, it was revealed that his name was 'Sukhi'. While everyone jumped to the conclusion that it was Sukhwinder Singh, he denied the speculations. In his interview to BT, Sukhwinder said, 'We have been good friends for the last six years. Jasleen calls me Bablu. She accompanies me for my shows and her family is also close to me. In fact, her mom, dad and friends came over to my house a day before she left for Bigg Boss. She cut a cake and we had a great time. We often catch up for movies and outings along with her friends, but we have never dated each other. I’m surprised that this was claimed on the show.'

Jasleen made headlines when she entered Bigg Boss 12 with her guru Anup Jalota, who she claimed was her boyfriend. What caught people's attention was the huge age gap between them. During her stint in the house, Jasleen flirted and even fought with him. However, after their exit from the show, both clarified that it was a joke, and there was no truth to their dating each other. Jasleen had said, 'After Bigg Boss, I told everyone that I had just played a prank on the show and we have a guru-shishya equation, but people didn't believe me.'

After Anup Jalota's eviction from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen got closer to co-contestant Shivashish Mishra. The two got attached to each other, and he lent her support during the emotional phase. In one of the episodes, Jasleen even ate from Shivashish's plate, and told him she was single. The chemistry and spark between them not only hurt Jalota, but it was questioned by others in the house as well. Post BB, the two maintained they were just good friends and there was nothing between them.

Credits: TOI