Must read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's most controversial moments

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is about former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill on a hunt to find their better halves. Through tasks and conversations, Paras and Shehnaz will check who they are compatible with. Let's take a look at a few controversies we have seen in the show.

1. Gautam Gulati entered the show to host a special segment and feels that Shehnaz Gill needs to take the initiative to try and understand the suitors. Shehnaz believes that this is her show and Mayank Agnihotri doesn't deserve to stay here becaause he isn't deserving enough and is only looking for opportunities to stir controversy. As soon as she made this statement, Gautam made her realise that this is her misconception and it isn't her show alone but the suitors' show as well.

2. In the quest of impressing Shehnaz Gill, a contestant gifted her a doll with #SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill) written on it. Shehnaz told them that she doesn't like the drama around it anymore and threw it in the bonfire. A furious Shehnaz also asked the boys to start playing a more real game.

3. Shehnaz asked Mayur Verma to drape a saree and entertain her. Mayank, on the other hand, said that he won't stoop at such a level because he has a standard of his own. On hearing this, Shehnaz blasted at the contestants and reminded them that everyone is of equal level here. Nobody is superior to anyone.

4. The girls were given some points and they had to buy things with which they could impress Paras. However, the actor did not seem happy with cards, chocolates, and flowers and threw everything in the bonfire. Later, he asked the girls to up their game.

