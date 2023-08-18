Must Read! "My association with Mohit Malik goes a long way back when I had directed him in his debut serial Miilee and I am proud to see him grow as an actor" - Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi started his career in 1993 as an assistant director. In 1999, he made his directorial debut with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He then went on to direct shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kareena Kareena, Reth, Mamtaa, Miilee, Virasaat and Saathi Re.

Thereafter he worked as a series director for Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and Maayaka.

Eventually, he became a television producer and started his own production company in 2007.

His first series as a producer was Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein and Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Currently, he is ruling the top spot on television with his serials like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which are the top two shows on television currently and have the highest BARC ratings.

Now the ace producer is coming up with a new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si starring Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe.

Recently, the show went on - air and the audience has given it a positive response.

Rajan Shahi during the screening of his upcoming serial Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si interacted with the media and spoke about his association with Mohit and about his second collaboration with his mother Deepa Shahi.

The first episode was recently telecasted and everyone loved it. What do you have to say about it?

My reaction will be the same as the audience, but I am happy that the team of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have come together for this big day and with all three shows on the channel, I feel the responsibilities have increased. I am very happy and grateful that we have got this platform to make this serial and thanks to the audiences we have got a different texture. I hope we get a good response as the team has worked hard.

How did you plan to cast Mohit and Sayali in the show as it's a fresh new pair to watch?

My association with Mohit goes a long way when I used to direct the show Miilee which was Mohit's debut show and we did a couple of projects and some didn't work. I am very happy to see his growth and in this industry one needs honesty as there is much attention and glamor. Mohit has grown in terms of his integrity, intensity and how he gets into a character, so when this show was made the first name was Mohit who I wanted to cast in the show. He is a dedicated and a great performer and a great human to work with and am so happy we are collaborating on this project. Then Sayali came on board. She is very hardworking and will be the surprise package in the show and their story. They have made a lovely pair on screen.

What do you have to say about the music of the show?

The show is all about music. Mohit is the producer and Sayali is the singer and I think the flow is good with the lyrics and songs. So music is a very important part of the show and the challenge is the rehearsal of music, practicing of singing and all the actors have played the characters well. I hope the audience watches it as there is simplicity and it's a character-driven show and I hope it works.

This is your second collaboration with your mother Deepa Shahi. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, this is my second collaboration with my mother and I am praying that it does well. I hope we get everyone's blessings and the actors have done a very good job.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience likes DKP's new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and have given it a thumbs up.

