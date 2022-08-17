MUST READ! "My dad had bought me a bike and I have seen all my struggling days with it," says Kanwar Dhillon as he looks back on his glorious 10 years in the Industry

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.



Also read: Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Suman yells at Raavi for a glass of water

Kanwar has been the most adored actor on television as Shiva Pandya. He has always made the headlines for his intriguing characters and quirky moments. Kanwar recently completed 10 years in the Industry, and in the live session he revealed about the same.

Talking about the beginning of his career, he revealed, "14th August 2012 was my first show the Buddy Project on Channel V, it was supposed to be a cameo but the viewers and makers loved it that it continued for good 4 long months. Then the same producers gave me Naa Bole Tum Naa Maine Kuch Kaha. That show gave me everything that a new comer can ask for. Doing a negative lead for debut was completely unexpected, but by getting a show that too on the prime time on a GEC giant like Colors was unreal opportunity for me. I am glad that I never got stuck on the mindset of only doing a Hero character".

He shared about his journey, "I started when I was 19, the journey has been mesmerizing. I am glad I experienced everything. I am glad in my 9th year I got such a great show like Pandya Store. I am very happy that Pandya Store has gone for so long, we will soon complete 500 episodes and almost 470 episodes have me in them".

On talking about his struggling days and not asking any favours from his dad, he revealed, "My dad had bought me a bike in my college days, I recently sold that bike but I have had it my most struggling days, I used to go give auditions after attending my lectures in Thakur College. People think it is very easy for an actor's son to enter the industry, but it is not. My dad became an actor on his own, he has always given me tough lesson in life. I didn't expect him to find work for me, he taught me to value my success and failures. I have experienced all the struggles and come to this peak of my career. Don't change yourself, what you are destined, you will get it all with your hard work and talent".

He further added, "I used to see so many actors who reached success very quick and I was still struggling, but I realised the ones who have a long career and a great future will go through everything that is there to make them strong and grounded. I am really glad that I struggled my way up".

Also read: Pandya Store: Whoa! Shweta arrives in the Pandya House as Dhara ran away with her child

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.