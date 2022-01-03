Must Read! Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna receives an amazing response from fans on her sudden entry to the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 makers are bringing in four famous faces inside the house. Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh (Jigar Modi of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya), Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri are entering the show. They will pose a threat to the existing contestants inside the house.

On Saturday night, we saw that Salman Khan blasted all the housemates for not taking the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task seriously. He said that people seem to have taken the audience for granted. Tomorrow, the challengers will push the housemates to the extreme. They will be worried about seeing the new people. It is just a special segment. The celebs who went inside are already out of the house.

Also Read: WOW: Surbhi Chandna gives us FESTIVE VIBES with these vibrant, elegant, well designed and chic outfits!

There were a lot of rumors of Surbhi Chandna being a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. However, she denied the same. Surbhi Chandna has come as a guest on various occasions. This is how fans reacted to the news of her entry on Bigg Boss 15 and doing the tasks...

One of the fans @mona_zakareya tweets, “Baby you look so beautiful, and your pajama choices are always amazing”, while another fan @Malek01346970 tweets, “what a woman #SurbhiChandna.

@myytwilightbae tweets, “She looking damn”.

Also Read: Unmissable! Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna’s steamy pics is taking the internet by storm

Surbhi Chandna was seen on the show Naagin 5. The big highlight of the season was the chemistry of Sharad Malhotra and her. The two set the screen on fire. Let us see if Surbhi Chandna revises things on the show.

Credit: BollywoodLife