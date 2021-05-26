Must Read! Natukaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says he is not suffering from any financial stress

MUMBAI: Ghanshyam Nayak is a renowned actor. The senior actor has appeared in several Gujarati plays and stage shows over the years. In addition, he is known for television shows such as Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dill Mill Gaye, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, among others.

As we all know due to the pandemic, all senior actors have not joined their respective TV shows shooting outside Maharashtra. Ghanshyam Nayak, Natukaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also did not join his team in Vapi. However, there are rumours doing the rounds that Natukaka is going through financial stress with no source of income. Natukaka, who is upset about these rumours, said, "I don't understand why people pass such negativity around? I have not taken a break from the show. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra. We are following safety protocols and it is in our own interest that the makers have taken this decision. I am not unemployed, the team is looking after us. And I hope to resume shooting as soon as they move back to Mumbai."

ALSO READ: EXPLOSIVE: Times TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah found itself mired in a controversy

Ghanshyam Nayak, who has been part of many TV shows and films, underwent a surgery a few months back and has recovered well. Clarifying rumours about his financial woes, he said, "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grand children and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak opens up about the miseries of senior actors

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA