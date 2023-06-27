Must Read! Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actress Somya Seth ties the knot for the second time; read on to know about her new husband

MUMBAI: Somya Seth is a well-known face of the small screen who is popularly known for her show Navya - Naye Dhadkan, Naye Sawaal. The actress was paired opposite TV hottie Shaheer Sheikh and everyone loved this cute onscreen pair.

Somya has been a part of several TV shows over the years like Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, V The serial among others. The actress was last seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2016 and since then Somya has been away from the small screen, living in the US for the last 5 years.

Soumya moved to the US after marrying Arun Kapoor and even gave up her acting career however the marriage turned problematic as the actress spoke of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her ex husband. She recently tied the knot with beau Shubham Chuhadia.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 22nd. Shubham hails from Chittorgarh and his father Dr. Anju Chouhan is a renowned hospital owner in the area. He pursued a career in architecture and currently works for a company based in Washington DC.

Somya has a son Ayden and during the lockdown when the duo moved to a new rented apartment, they happened to meet Shubham. Initially Shubham and Somya were housemates but their friendship grew and they eventually fell in love.

