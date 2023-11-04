Must Read! Neha Bhasin, one of the most trolled celebrities?

MUMBAI: Over time with her beautiful contribution, singer Neha Bhasin has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, she is no doubt one of the most loved celebrities we have in the Bollywood industry, she definitely never fails to impress the fans and audience with her beautiful contribution.

Neha Bhasin has created a strong fan base for herself who always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts, which indeed never fails to impress them, we have often seen Neha Bhasin getting clicked around the city

No doubt she is one of the hottest celebrities we have in B Town, who is known not only for her beautiful craft but also for her fashion and fitness, we have also seen Neha Bhasin getting praised for her sizzling outfit.

ALSO READ – Must Read! "We want Tere Naam 2", fans demand as they see Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together after long time

Indeed the fans never fails to shower their love towards Neha Bhasin, who always manages to grab the attention of them, having said that there are most of the times where Neha Bhasin gets trolled for different reasons mostly for her dress, we won’t be wrong in saying that she is one of the most trolled celebrities we have in Bollywood industry.

You heard right, Neha Bhasin is one such name who mostly gets trolled for whatever she wears, over the time we have seen many unhealthy and negative comments for Neha Bhasin, but it is a beauty of the singer who knows to carry herself and give some amazing style statement.

What you think is Neha Bhasin one of the most trolled celebrities, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?