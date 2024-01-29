MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND Anupamaa and Anuj’s reunion as they come face to face after 20 years!

Anuj and Anupamaa have been having hit and miss episodes and in the recent episode, the two almost came face to face. The audience wants to see a re-union of Anupamaa and Anuj and their lovely romantic moments.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 10:54
Hottie! These clicks of Yashika Jatav define Hotness and cuteness

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia respectively. The show is high on drama and the audience cannot have enough of the episodes.

The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Pakhi Creates New Challenge for Vanraj; Anupama's Visit to AK Unfolds)

Now, Anuj and Anupamaa have been having hit and miss episodes and in the recent episode, the two almost came face to face. The audience wants to see a re-union of Anupamaa and Anuj and their lovely romantic moments.

Take a look at what they have to say:

Fans demand them back and in a way that they are better than before!

Netizens say that they want their #Maan together forever

Social media users have noticed how Anuj does not want to let Anupamaa go and that he still loves her so much!

The audience is smitten with Gaurav Khanna’s acting and says that the way he emotes is truly amazing

The way viewers are still in love with Anupamaa and Anuj is truly amazing isn’t it? (Also Read: Anupamaa: Woah! Adhya leaves Anuj no choice than to marry Shruti)

Show your love for Anupamaa and Anuj in the comment section below!

Anupamaa TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Star Plus #MaAn #GaRup Gaurav Khanna Anuj Kapadia Anupamaa spoiler Anupamaa and Anuj
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 10:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Violent! Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Netizens express displeasure over Krushna Abhishek's OFFENSIVE HUMOR targeting Ayesha Khan in the finale episode
Jennifer
Wow! Check out the top five best show of Jennifer Winget as she gears up for her new OTT release Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
Amruta
OMG! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Amruta Bhavani in the serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Vikas
Woah! Vikas Khanna opens up about his new, inspiring fitness goals, take a look
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui speaks about his feelings for Mannara Chopra; and talks about doing the show Khatro Ke Khiladi and reveals if he has won the show because of Ayesha Khan
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17: Amazing! THIS is what Abhishek Kumar thinks about Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya