MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND Anupamaa and Anuj’s reunion as they come face to face after 20 years!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia respectively. The show is high on drama and the audience cannot have enough of the episodes.

The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Pakhi Creates New Challenge for Vanraj; Anupama's Visit to AK Unfolds)

Now, Anuj and Anupamaa have been having hit and miss episodes and in the recent episode, the two almost came face to face. The audience wants to see a re-union of Anupamaa and Anuj and their lovely romantic moments.

Take a look at what they have to say:

Fans demand them back and in a way that they are better than before!

Netizens say that they want their #Maan together forever

Social media users have noticed how Anuj does not want to let Anupamaa go and that he still loves her so much!

The audience is smitten with Gaurav Khanna’s acting and says that the way he emotes is truly amazing

" कभी दरिया, कभी समंदर कभी आँखों से बह गया

इश्क़ जो दोनो का था अब सिर्फ उसका रह गया"

A heart wrenching performance, an honest love #AnujKapadia

Your love is unmatched. #GauravKhanna you totally nailed it today. I just can't explain how good you are in today's episode #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/pVKfFtVhmC — Isha (@Isha56789) January 29, 2024

The way viewers are still in love with Anupamaa and Anuj is truly amazing isn’t it? (Also Read: Anupamaa: Woah! Adhya leaves Anuj no choice than to marry Shruti)

