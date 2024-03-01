Must Read: Netizens feel Munawar Faruqui provoked Abhishek Kumar into SLAPPING Samarth Jurel!

Recently, Isha and Samarth were mocking Abhishek constantly till the extent that Abhishek started crying and telling Vicky that they are making a mockery out of something terrible that he has been through. Samarth even calls Abhishek mental launda. Abhishek could not take it anymore and ended up slapping Samarth!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 12:05
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has become one of the biggest controversial shows on television.

From nasty fights, chaos and laughter, the contestants have dipped down to targeting, shaming and this time around, contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen stooping to an extent of making a mockery out of Abhishek Kumar’s depression phase. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande becomes the new captain of the house)

Not only are the netizens upset about this but the existing contestants of the house, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and others were also shocked and taken aback with their behavior towards him.

It all started with a disagreement and later Abhishek and Isha went on to sling mud on each other’s parents too. Isha called Abhishek mad and if he wants to go to the hospital again. This was in reference to Abhishek and Isha’s breakup post which he went through severe mental breakdowns and had to take a therapy to come out of it.

Recently, Isha and Samarth were mocking him constantly till the extent that Abhishek started crying and telling Vicky that they are making a mockery out of something terrible that he has been through. Samarth even calls Abhishek mental launda.

Abhishek could not take it anymore and ended up slapping Samarth!

Netizens have come out in support of Abhishek as they feel that Isha and Samarth are mentally harassing Abhishek and call the duo disgusting.  Some say that Munawar provoked Abhishek to slap Samarth and he did the same thing in Lock Upp also.

Take a look:

Abhishek is clearly walking and ignoring them but the way they are mentally harassing him is disgusting

A user says glad Abhishek slapped him hard!! Doesn’t matter if he’s thrown out for violence but what Chintu and Isha is doing is totally wrong!

Netizens say that Munawar provoked Abhishek into slapping Samarth

Munawar did not stand for Abhishek when the latter has always done, says a netizen

Another social media user compares two situations (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya mocks his rehab stay years ago)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

bigg boss 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Samarth Jurel Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar slap Jio Cinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 12:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read: The audience is head over heels in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s sizzling hot chemistry; netizens call them ‘Skilled Performers’!
MUMBAI: Kavya is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. It stars Sumbul Touqeer andMishkat Varma in the leading roles....
Anupmaa: OH NO! Titu and Vanraj at loggerheads as she confesses his feelings for Dimpy
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Oh No! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha's twitter account hacked
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! Aamir Khan delighted as guests started arriving at Salman Khan's residence for Ira Khan and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare's wedding
MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the only daughter of Aamir Khan, and her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, are set to get married on January 3...
Lovely! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan's groom-to-be, Nupur Shikhare gives a sneak peek of the duo twinning in red outfits; Check out PICs here!
MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is slated to marry fitness instructor Nupur...
Trailer Out! Netflix releases the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen starrer Killer Soup, check it out
MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one, be it theatrical releases or OTT releases. The audiences have been...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Wow! Aamir Khan delighted as guests started arriving at Salman Khan's residence for Ira Khan and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare's wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma
Must Read: The audience is head over heels in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s sizzling hot chemistry; netizens call them ‘Skilled Performers’!
Sriti Jha
Oh No! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha's twitter account hacked
Surbhi Chandna
Whoa! Surbhi Chandna all set to get married to her boyfriend Karan Sharma in March; Will be a grand ceremony
Jheel Mehta
Congratulations: It’s a YES! Jheel Mehta blushes as she receives a MARRIAGE PROPOSAL from her boyfriend (Watch Video)
Neil
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I don’t think Munawar and Mannara used each other in the game; and for sure, Aishwarya’s eviction was not justified and was fake” – Neil Bhatt
Rupali
Amazing! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama starts the new year on a spiritual note, Deets inside