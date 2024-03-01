Must Read: Netizens feel Munawar Faruqui provoked Abhishek Kumar into SLAPPING Samarth Jurel!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has become one of the biggest controversial shows on television.

From nasty fights, chaos and laughter, the contestants have dipped down to targeting, shaming and this time around, contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen stooping to an extent of making a mockery out of Abhishek Kumar's depression phase.

Not only are the netizens upset about this but the existing contestants of the house, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and others were also shocked and taken aback with their behavior towards him.

It all started with a disagreement and later Abhishek and Isha went on to sling mud on each other’s parents too. Isha called Abhishek mad and if he wants to go to the hospital again. This was in reference to Abhishek and Isha’s breakup post which he went through severe mental breakdowns and had to take a therapy to come out of it.

Recently, Isha and Samarth were mocking him constantly till the extent that Abhishek started crying and telling Vicky that they are making a mockery out of something terrible that he has been through. Samarth even calls Abhishek mental launda.

Abhishek could not take it anymore and ended up slapping Samarth!

Netizens have come out in support of Abhishek as they feel that Isha and Samarth are mentally harassing Abhishek and call the duo disgusting. Some say that Munawar provoked Abhishek to slap Samarth and he did the same thing in Lock Upp also.

Abhishek is clearly walking and ignoring them but the way they are mentally harassing him is disgusting

A user says glad Abhishek slapped him hard!! Doesn’t matter if he’s thrown out for violence but what Chintu and Isha is doing is totally wrong!

Netizens say that Munawar provoked Abhishek into slapping Samarth

Munawar did not stand for Abhishek when the latter has always done, says a netizen

Another social media user compares two situations

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!