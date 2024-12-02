Must Read: Netizens laud Anuj for standing up against Anupamaa; say 'Anuj destroyed Anupamaa's BECHARI CARD'

Anuj desires Anupama back in his life as he still loves her at any cost. The current track focuses on how when Aadhya calls Shruti, she comes to know that Anuj is away for a meeting and Shruti is alone. The audience is in love with how Anuj gave a befitting reply to Anupamaa as she tried to justify her actions and they feel that Anupamaa is playing a ‘bechari card’
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The Star Plus show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama and Anuj after a long time. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Sacrifices Love for Anuj's Happiness Once Again)

Take a look:

A netizen feels that Anuj and Anupamaa may be flawed but they are perfect for each other!

Fans feel that #Maan has a long time to go

Some users have pointed out the Anupamaa’s victim card

Netizens pray for Anuj and Anupamaa to come together

A section of the audience feels that Anupamaa is full of herself (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj Overjoyed as Anupama Acknowledges Shruti for Him)

What are your thoughts on the same?

