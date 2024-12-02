Must Read: Netizens laud Anuj for standing up against Anupamaa; say 'Anuj destroyed Anupamaa's BECHARI CARD'

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The Star Plus show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama and Anuj after a long time. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Sacrifices Love for Anuj's Happiness Once Again)

Anuj desires Anupama back in his life as he still loves her at any cost. The current track focuses on how when Aadhya calls Shruti, she comes to know that Anuj is away for a meeting and Shruti is alone.

The current track focuses on the drama where Anuj and Anupamaa meet each other and the conversation between them where Anuj makes Anupamaa realize her mistakes once again. The audience is in love with how Anuj gave a befitting reply to Anupamaa as she tried to justify her actions and they feel that Anupamaa is playing a ‘bechari card’

A netizen feels that Anuj and Anupamaa may be flawed but they are perfect for each other!

Calling out flaws is not equal to bashing



Show daily gives reason to call out #anupamaa and #anujkapadia iska matlab nahi ki I don't want #maan reunion. I want that because I know these 2 love eo but flaws need to be rectified before reunion. https://t.co/mLPRjf3VZX — Resh (@AnujK_fan) February 12, 2024

Fans feel that #Maan has a long time to go

Calling out flaws is not equal to bashing



Prof #maan 2.0 aloooooonnnnggggg wayntongo



Listening to #anupamaa today you questioned me rather than rectify I am ok with ending everything with you. Until this attitude changes no point #anujkapadia you are the best written male character i have know on my limited ITV — Resh (@Resh_ln) February 12, 2024

Some users have pointed out the Anupamaa’s victim card

DIFFERENCE

Anuj Destroyed Bechari maa card "sab bachche nafrat krte h"



ANU manti h aadhya ko nafrat h

ANUJ janta h aadhya gussa h



Beshht Maa still dsnt undrstnd aadhya

Bt anuj as best fathr knows hw child is suffring



Writers#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #maan — naz khan (FAN ACCOUNT) (@MaAnvelouss2022) February 12, 2024

Netizens pray for Anuj and Anupamaa to come together

As much as I love #Maan and want them together for their happiness, I want Anuj to stop chasing #Anupamaa. tbh I was annoyed when Anuj told her he stopped being angry at her as soon as he saw her. — sakk31 (@sakk312) February 12, 2024

A section of the audience feels that Anupamaa is full of herself (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj Overjoyed as Anupama Acknowledges Shruti for Him)

She cannot see anything apart from herself. It's only about her dukh dard peeda when she is with #AnujKapadia & Aadhya but she forgets herself and is ready with a tray to serve when she is with her Aww Abusers. Sick lady!#Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/diCsAq7YNR — Natasha Bhattacharjee (@natsbhatt) February 12, 2024

What are your thoughts on the same?