Must Read: Netizens overwhelmed with emotions as Mohsin Khan makes his big OTT debut; say ‘his transformation is beyond imagination’

Mohsin Khan took a good break and now, he is geared to make his OTT debut with ‘Jab Mila Tu,’ a promising musical romantic drama directed by Lalit Mohan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 14:40
Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan has been a part of many television shows and projects. He has clearly earned a lot of fans and followers from his stint on television during his early days. However, he gained massive fame with his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik Goenka.

He played the role opposite actress Shivangi Joshi and the audience could not have enough of their chemistry together. While they shipped them as #Kaira, according to their on-screen names, people prayed for them to be a couple in real life too. Mohsin soon bid adieu to the show making way for the third generation as Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were cast for the show. (Also Read: Astonishing! Saif Ali Khan's surprising revelation about getting replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Devdas' without his prior knowledge; Says ‘Nobody even told me…’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation.

Mohsin Khan took a good break and now, he is geared to make his OTT debut with ‘Jab Mila Tu,’ a promising musical romantic drama directed by Lalit Mohan.

Netizens are overwhelmed with emotions on his debut and have taken the X to express their sentiments.

Take a look:

A netizen says that he is has slayed from a softie to a hottie era

His fans say that he is very much here to rule our hearts

Some social media users are overwhelmed with emotions and are lauding his comeback

A netizen says that he cannot wait to watch him on-screen again

Some people say that his transformation is beyond imagination

Show your love for Mohsin Khan in the comment section below! (Also Read: What! Saif Ali Khan reveals about the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali replaced him in a film without his knowledge

How excited are you to watch Mohsin’s OTT debut?

Mohsin Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Mohsin Khan OTT debut Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain goes down on his knees and apologizes to Ankita Lokhande for his behavior in front of the media
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! All contestants nominated in the last week; mid eviction to take place
Navika
“Sarees always bring this elegant vibe,” said Navika Kotia about her new look in Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Danish Akhtar Saifi
Wow! From Danish Akhtar Saifi to Ekagra Dwivedi, here are the actors who played the role of Lord Hanuman on Television
Isha Malvia
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Isha Malvia opens up about her top Bigg Boss contestants this season post-eviction.
Hiba Nawab
Whoa! Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab wears a body rig for the first time, check out her challenging bts from the show