Must Read: Netizens overwhelmed with emotions as Mohsin Khan makes his big OTT debut; say ‘his transformation is beyond imagination’

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan has been a part of many television shows and projects. He has clearly earned a lot of fans and followers from his stint on television during his early days. However, he gained massive fame with his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik Goenka.

He played the role opposite actress Shivangi Joshi and the audience could not have enough of their chemistry together. While they shipped them as #Kaira, according to their on-screen names, people prayed for them to be a couple in real life too. Mohsin soon bid adieu to the show making way for the third generation as Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were cast for the show. (Also Read: Astonishing! Saif Ali Khan's surprising revelation about getting replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Devdas' without his prior knowledge; Says ‘Nobody even told me…’)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation.

Mohsin Khan took a good break and now, he is geared to make his OTT debut with ‘Jab Mila Tu,’ a promising musical romantic drama directed by Lalit Mohan.

Netizens are overwhelmed with emotions on his debut and have taken the X to express their sentiments.

From his softie to his hottie ere. @momo_mohsin slayer. You did it so well

And tag line MOHSIN KHAN OTT DÉBUT

still trending with 10.4k tweets. MASHA ALLAH! #MohsinKhan #JabMilaTuFtMohsin #MohsinAsMaddy #JabMilaTu pic.twitter.com/fBGm9YEGfl — Hina (@Hina44643255) January 22, 2024

Jab Mila Tu Marking comeback of man who rules our hearts since forever

Tomorrow is the day everyone he is coming back as Maddy to our screen with fresh character

Get ready everyone hold ur breathss



MOHSIN KHAN OTT DEBUT#JabMilaTuFtMohsin pic.twitter.com/FuopqRLECy — TEAM MOHSIN KHAN (@MohsinKhan_Team) January 21, 2024

Just can't wait to watch Him as Maddy On screen !!

Soo excited!



MOHSIN KHAN OTT DEBUT#JabMilaTuFtMohsin pic.twitter.com/PWflgdpe9q — fantastic_shivin (@fantstic_shivin) January 21, 2024

The transformation we all talked about; the transformation he did and he's doing is beyond your imagination; ITS HIS HARDWORK



MOHSIN KHAN OTT DEBUT#JabMilaTuFtMohsin pic.twitter.com/yv8ogtmyVG — Muskan. (@_muskan_momo) January 21, 2024

