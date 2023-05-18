MUST READ! Netizens Trend ‘Evil Eyes off TejRan’ & ‘All Eyes On Us’ over This story of Karan Kundrra

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience, who shower a lot of love and support on them. They became instant favorite jodi of the audience ever since their time in Bigg Boss and that hasn’t stopped and neither do their fans’ love for them.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 17:14
Karan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read: Whoa! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash buys a house in Dubai; here are some of the other facts you probably didn’t know about her

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. They are doing well in their careers and the audience often keeps on wondering about when the two will get hitched forever.

The two fell in love during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house and they are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are setting major couple goals for their fans and followers.

Tejasswi is currently the lead of the show Naagin 6, and Karan was last seen as Veer Oberoi in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience, who shower a lot of love and support on them. They instantly became the favorite jodi of the audience ever since their time in Bigg Boss 15 and that hasn’t stopped and neither is their fans’ love waning for them.

Their fans have given them a cute #ShipName: ‘TejRan’, and they keep trending on social media over different reasons.

Today is one such day where once again, their fans got together on Twitter and started a trend about ‘Evil Eyes OFF TejRan’ and ‘All eyes on us’/them’ as they manifest their forever, given how much they are loved.

Check out the Trends;

Is TejRan your favorite ship too?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read:Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash and show “Naagin"

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Netizens trends Twitter TejRan Tejasswi Prakash Colors tv Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Naagin Naagin 6 Bigg Boss 15 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Madhu DasSharma: To Portray The Character Of Chaaya Was Not So Easy
MUMBAI:  Madhu DasSharma is a well-known face of the modelling world. She has walked for various designers and brands...
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua takes a stand for herself
MUMBAI:  This episode starts with Dua insulting Heena while Heena tells her to leave but Dua says if I want to go then...
Aadesh Chaudhary’s Kashmir vacation was “amazing”, shares about enjoying snow in Sanmarg and staying at the army camp
MUMBAI:  Aadesh Chaudhary's latest visit to Kashmir has left him mesmerised and rejuvenated. The actor who has been...
Delhi HC to Twitter: Provide BSI of handles that leaked SRK-starrer 'Jawan' clips
MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed social media platform Twitter to provide Basic Subscriber...
Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has shared an AI-processed image of herself and said that she resembles her daughter...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Oh No! Radhika not allowed to go for the offsite trip
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Delhi HC to Twitter: Provide BSI of handles that leaked SRK-starrer 'Jawan' clips
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhu DasSharma
Madhu DasSharma: To Portray The Character Of Chaaya Was Not So Easy
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua takes a stand for herself
Aadesh
Aadesh Chaudhary’s Kashmir vacation was “amazing”, shares about enjoying snow in Sanmarg and staying at the army camp
ASHITA DHAWANA
Exclusive! Ashita Dhawan spills beans on the reason why Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii is going off air; compares Fahmaan Khan to this superstar of Bollywood
Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber
COLORS' upcoming drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' to feature seasoned actors Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber
Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes
Shocking! Mom to be Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes