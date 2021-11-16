MUST READ! New actor to play Natukaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Producer Asit Modi has THIS to say

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans.

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natukaka of the show passed away on October 3. There has been speculation whether there will be a new actor stepping in to play the popular character. Recently, a picture of a man seated in an electronic shop went viral and the post claimed that the makers had found their new Natukaka. However, there is no truth to this. A source in the production house said to TOI, "The senior gentleman seated on the chair inside Gada Electronics is not an actor. He is the father of the real owner of the shop and the shop belongs to him. The production house hasn't found a replacement for Natukaka. But, people should not spread false information, too."

Producer Asit Modi said, "It's been hardly over a month since the senior actor passed away. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natukaka has been a friend and I have worked with him for many years. I valued his contribution to the show. As of now, we don't have any plans to replace his character or bring another actor to play Natukaka. There are many rumours doing the rounds but I would request viewers to not pay any attention to them."

