Must Read! Nikita Dutta on how she celebrates the festival of Diwali, her fondest memories and much more

MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta is one of the most popular TV actresses. She made her acting debut with the show Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and made her TV debut with Dream Girl and gained immense recognition with the show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. She is quite active on social media, has a massive fan following and they love her various posts and stories that the actress shares very often. Nikita talks about how she celebrates the beautiful festival of Diwali, her fondest memories of the festival and much more.

1. How do you usually celebrate Diwali? Are there any unique traditions or rituals that you follow?

For me, Diwali has always been about spending time with family. Either I go to my parents place or they come to mine, and I make sure to celebrate it with them. The preparations start about a week before, and I'm currently in the process of cleaning the entire house. Decorating the house is the next step. During the lockdown, we started making homemade snacks and sweets, which we didn't do before. This has become an enjoyable activity for me. We make small items like Mathri and other snacks at home.

2. Diwali is often associated with family gatherings and festive feasts. Can you share your favorite Diwali food or dish?

Diwali is all about family and food for me. One of our family traditions is to have Rajma Chawal for lunch. It's something that we didn't plan, but it became a tradition over time. Apart from that, Kaju Katli and traditional Indian namkeen snacks like Mathri and Namak Para are my favorite treats during Diwali.

3. Many people exchange gifts during Diwali. Do you have a memorable Diwali gift-giving experience you'd like to share?

Yes, Diwali is all about exchanging gifts. In 2017, when I was shooting for a TV show and had no days off, I remember Diwali was on 19th of October. My sister, who lives in the United States, was at my parents' house in Delhi with her family. Feeling left out, I decided to surprise them. I took a flight to Delhi on my only day off, and the reactions I received from my family were priceless. It was one of the best gifts I ever gave.

4. Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness. What does the festival's symbolism mean to you personally?

Diwali has a lot of symbolism and teaches us valuable lessons. It represents the victory of light over darkness, symbolized by lighting up our homes. The presence of Goddess Lakshmi in our homes signifies a warm welcome. It's a festival that instills faith and positivity, reminding us that challenges can be overcome with light and belief.

5. Are there any childhood memories of Diwali that stand out for you, perhaps a particularly special celebration?

I have one vivid childhood memory of Diwali when I was eight years old. I was initially scared of fireworks but decided to light a firecracker for the first time. I cried and yelled, but I enjoyed the experience, which showed me I was capable of doing it. While we stopped using firecrackers about a decade ago, that memory still brings joy.

6. Diwali is known for its vibrant decorations and beautiful rangoli designs. Do you enjoy decorating your home during the festival?

Yes, I do enjoy decorating my home during Diwali, especially after the thorough cleaning. It's the time to add vibrant colors to the house, which contrasts with the usual color scheme we maintain. Everything looks beautiful with the additional light and colors. As for Rangoli, I must admit it's an area I struggle with.

7. Could you share any tips or ideas for our viewers on how to make their Diwali celebrations more special and memorable?

My advice is not about tips and ideas, but rather about creating warm and memorable experiences with your loved ones. Engage in activities at home, like cooking sweets and snacks with family, and decorate together. It enhances the overall enjoyment of the festival.

8. In recent years, people have become more environmentally conscious during Diwali. Are there any eco-friendly Diwali practices that you follow or would recommend?

It's great that people are becoming more environmentally conscious. I strongly discourage the use of firecrackers during Diwali. While I don't want to take away from the festival's charm and light, the environmental impact is not worth it. You can still enjoy delicious food, spend time with family and friends, and decorate your home without using firecrackers.

9. Diwali is a time for reflection and setting new goals. Do you have any personal aspirations or intentions for the year ahead that you'd like to share?

Diwali is like a new year in our calendar, bringing self-reflection and resolutions. This Diwali, I'm filled with gratitude for the past year, which has been great for me. I have many things to look forward to in the coming year, and I'm thankful to Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha for their blessings.

10. As an artist, how do you feel about the role of creativity and art in Diwali celebrations, and how can it be incorporated more?

As an artist, I believe Diwali is a great time to explore and expand our creative horizons. Whether it's through food, Rangoli, or décor, there are no limits to what you can create. This is an ideal opportunity for artists to showcase their talents and experiment with various forms of art.