MUST READ! Nisha Rawal shares a pic with a strong message amid legal battle with estranged husband Karan Mehra; check out!

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal was recently in news owing to the ongoing dispute between her and estranged husband Karan Mehra. The couple hit a rough patch in their marriage and is currently fighting a legal battle for divorce and their son Kavish’s custody.

Amidst the legal dispute, Nisha has now shared a bold and beautiful picture with a short note. Her note talks about how the difficult life citations have made her stronger and made her realise her strengths she wasn’t aware of earlier.

Also read: Exclusive! Shreya Patel aka Anandi of Balika Vadhu Season 2 talks about how Anandi is different from Season 1

Nisha wrote, “Stepped out that door that had those chains of inhibitions clawing my skin through my bones! Didn’t leave my old self behind, just carried it on my newly-found shoulders, whose strength I wasn’t aware of! A moment to thank my mind, body and soul to never have left my side! I am my own bestie for life. Keeping the faith!”

Earlier on August 1, the actress shared a mirror selfie as she directed towards a new beginning in her life with her caption. It read, “01-08-2021…yet another new beginning…” While what new beginning Nisha talked about is quite unknown, we are guessing it to be a new project she has signed up for.

Since the past few days, there has been a buzz that Nisha is all set to essay a pivotal role in producer Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sony SABs new show Ziddi Dil Maane Na to REPLACE Kaatelal And Sons?

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage has been in the limelight ever since their domestic dispute came out in public and became a controversy in a matter of few hours.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI